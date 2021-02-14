Why is Priyanka Chopra expressing gratitude to Hrithik Roshan in Unfinished? Read Inside Web Desk | February 14, 2021 'There's no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them,' writes Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra lost her father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, in 2013 after five years of his struggle with cancer.

The 38-year-old actress, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming memoir Unfinished details that she tried everything in her capacity to help her beloved father out of the deadly disease.

She even went onto reveal that her co-star from the indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan, made sure her father was sent to a hospital in London.

"Incredibly, Hrithik who is hugely successful in the Hindi film industry, got on the phone and used his connections at Air India to arrange for my father's immediate flight to London," she wrote in her book.

"If we hadn't had people around us who were so kind and so willing to act on our behalf - Hrithik and his father, Rakesh Sir, our family in Boston - I doubt that my father would have made it. There's no way I can ever express my gratitude adequately to them, but it is deep and it is enduring," she added.



Hrithik and Priyanka have worked in a couple of films together including Agneepath (2012) and Krrish 3 (2013) .