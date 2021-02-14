Salman Khan announces blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khans Pathan Web Desk | February 14, 2021 'After this show ends, I will move to Pathan,' said Salman

Salman Khan announces blockbuster cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathan'

After a long hiatus, Bollywood's King Khan is making a comeback with much-anticipated moviePathan.

Adding the cherry on top, Salman Khan in his latest episode of Big Boss 14, has revealed that he too will be joining SRK in the movie.

“Life goes on and the show goes on," began Salman on Big Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode last night.

"After this show ends, I will move to Pathan, Tiger 3, Eid, and Diwali. And in the period of eight months, the Bigg Boss season 15 will come up,” he revealed.

Pathan will be one of the rare instances when Salman and Shah Rukh will join hands for the reel.

Besides King Khan, Pathan also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

