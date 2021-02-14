Deepika Padukone reminds Ranveer Singh of Naina Talwar from YJHD in new photo Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Deepika Padukone donned a quirky look in round spectacles and a grey hoodie

Deepika Padukone just shared an adorable picture on her social media and it reminds fans of one of her most iconic roles.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Deepika Padukone donned a quirky look in round spectacles and a grey hoodie.

The 35-year-old kept her weekend look simple and comfortable as she captioned "Weekend Mood!" alongside her goofy photo.

Amongst many people who reacted to the diva's new picture, was also husband Ranveer Singh who in fact made a point we all agree with.

" Oh hi #NainaTalwar vibes" he quipped in the comments.







Naina Talwar is one of the most famous characters of Deepika Padukone from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani2013. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor in a lead role.