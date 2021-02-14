Ali Xeeshan responds to flak on Numaish: No one is compelled to buy my outfits Web Desk | February 14, 2021 'When I was developing it [the campaign], I was only looking into the struggles of girls,' says Ali Xeeshan

Pakistani fashion designer Ali Xeeshan's latest collection 'Numaish' addresses the miseries of dowry in Pakistan.

While the designer received major respect for his work towards a socially challenged subject, many netizens also criticized the designer whose bridal outfit themselves worth '12 lakh'.

One user wrote:“Fashion is a luxury, if you want to raise awareness about lowering the burden of finances than think of the people burdened by the prices of your clothes.”

Now in a new videos released by Independent, Ali Xeeshan is responding to all the flak received by Twitter mob.

"When I was developing it [the campaign], I was only looking into the struggles of girls. But later I realised that dowry pressurises the parents more," Ali Xeeshan began.



He went on to add, “I remember last year a client’s wedding was called off because one of the demands from the groom's family was to have a gold-plated shaving kit. Many people say that you make expensive outfits, then why are you talking about this? These two are very different things – that [designing outfits] is my business and no one is compelled [to buy them],” continued the designer.

“If you can afford my clothes please be my guests and if you can’t then don’t put yourself under the pressure,” added Xeeshan. The designer concluded by saying, “Agar meray say koi poochay keh mere kapray khareeday ya beti ko education de, toh beti ko education day dein. Mein kapray baich loon ga.” added Ali Xeeshan.

