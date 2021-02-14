PSL 6 opening ceremony to be hosted in Turkey: Sources Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, and Young Stunners will fly to Istanbul to perform for the ceremony

Pakistan Super League 6 opening ceremony will be held in Turkey,Geo News reported Saturday.

According to sources, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talha Younus) will fly to the land of the Ottomans to perform for the ceremony.

Pakistan Cricket Board is still silent on the news. Upon asking if the ceremony will be held in Turkey, PCB neither accepted or denied the conjecture.

Sources went onto reveals that the opening ceremony would not be held in National Stadium, where it was staged last year, due to the area being designated as a bio-secure bubble.

The recorded ceremony will be aired on television screens on February 20, sources added.