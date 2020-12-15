Kardashians celebrate Reign and Masons birthday with heartfelt messages Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Mason Disick and Reign Disick receive lovely birthday wished from Kardashians

Kardashians celebrate Reign and Mason’s birthday with heartfelt messages

On Monday, 14th December Kourtney Kardashian’s both sons Mason Dash Disick and Reign Aston Disick celebrated their birthday and got sweet messages from other members of Kardashian’s family.

Reign turned 6-year-old whereas, elder brother Mason turned 11-year-old. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner wished them as well.

“Happy birthday to these two beautiful boys of mine who I love so much!! Mason and Reign you are both such a big part of my heart and I’m so very proud of you!!! You bring such joy and happiness to our entire family and we love watching you grow... you are the most amazing grandsons and I love you more than you will ever know.. Lovey” Kris wrote on Instagram.





Kim shared a throwback picture on Instagram with both birthday kids and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mason and Reign. Birthday twins but 5 years apart”.

“I remember when kourtneykardash was pregnant with Reign and it started to get close to Mason’s bday I suggested she induce so that they don’t have the same birthday but she said her famous phrase 'whatever’s meant to be will be'. And her water broke the night before Mason’s bday and little Reign was born on Mason’s day! Happy Birthday to the coolest boys in the world!!!! (sic)” she continued.





Their father Scott Disck also took to Instagram and wished his children. He wrote a cute note for Mason that read as “Happy birthday mason you have made my life such a better life. Thank you and I love u!”





“Next up! My little angel reign you have also made my life so much better and I thank you and love u!” Scott wrote for Reign as he shared a throwback photo with her.







