Geo TVs ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 wins Twitter after phenomenal first episode Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Iqra Aziz becomes top trend on Twitter after the first episode of Geo TV's ‘Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3’ on aired

The highly anticipated drama of the year, Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 finally premiered on Friday night on Geo TV and after watching the first episode, it was all worth the wait.

The audience was left in awe after watching their favorite stars Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan on screen (playing Mahi and Farhaad) as the two actors have delivered stellar performances. The powerful episode truly shows the efforts of director Syed Wajahat Hussain of bringing picturesque locations on TV screens.





Soon after the first episode was on aired, netizens could not stop themselves from praising the drama and expressed their emotions on the social networking site, Twitter. Earlier, the serial's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had taken the internet by storm and now it is the intense performances by the lead actors the fans are praising.

Aziz garnered immense praise and reviews from her fans for her impeccable performance as Mahi in the serial. Receiving massive praise on the platform, the actress also became no.1 trend on Twitter after the first episode.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 is penned by renowned writer Hashim Nadeem. After a successful two runs, the show has been renewed for its third season. Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi have delivered their finest and magnificent work under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment.