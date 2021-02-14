Saba Qamars latest sizzling pictures leave netizens divided Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Saba Qamar shares latest sizzling pictures and fans are left with mixed reactions

Saba Qamar drops latest sizzling pictures, left netizens divided

Actress and model Saba Qamar is one of the most talented and charming actresses of the country. She has delivered some of the best acting performances in drama serials including Baaghi, Cheekh and Besharam.

The actress, who made her big screen debut with Lahore Say Aagey has recently dropped her sizzling pictures from the shoot of her upcoming project titled, Ghabrana Nahi Hai. In the pictures, she can be seen donning a glamorous outfit paired with long boots and her bold expressions have set Instagram on fire.

While the Hindi Medium star looked stunning in the outfit, some of the netizens were not happy with her revealing dress and criticized her for promoting vulgarity through her shoots.

Her pictures have gone viral on the internet and while some are not happy with her look, others have praised for her stunning new look and are excitedly waiting to see her in the movie.







