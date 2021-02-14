Azaan Sami Khans ‘Main Tera is the perfect Valentines Day track Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Azaan Sami Khan’s debut track ‘Main Tera’ is all about love

Azaan Sami Khan’s ‘Main Tera’ offers the best romantic vibes for Valentine’s Day

The emerging talented singer Azaan Sami Khan has recently released the title track of his debut album Main Tera.

With a soulful melody the song's beautifully shot music video released just in time to celebrate Valentine's Day.

This is the first time that he has composed the song, with his soulful vocals, he has also penned the lyrics of the track.





The music video features Khan, alongside a newcomer model Maheen Siddiqui.

The song offers a beautiful glimpse of a classic love story. Main Tera’s video has been directed by Ehteshamuddin. Khan has previously worked with the same director for Pakistani movie Superstar as well.

Watch the song here:









