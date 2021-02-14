Akcent hints at singing PSL anthem Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Akcent hints at joining PSL with new anthem

4. Akcent responds to Twitter requests, hints at joining PSL with new anthem

After the release of the official anthem of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Groove Mera, the internet has been left divided.

Groove Mera featured the legendary singer Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners.



While a big number of netizens, including celebrities have appreciated the song and praised the singers, there are others, who have strongly criticized the artist line up.

The controversy onGroove Mera continued and many Twitter users requested the popular Romanian band to make an anthem.

Take a look:

It comes as a great surprise to fans that their favorite band’s official account has finally responded to their requests.

Taking to Twitter, Akcent’s official handle asked fans for some input, “PSL 7 or PSL 8?”