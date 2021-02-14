Indian music band Euphoria relive memory of Strings concert Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Euphoria shares memorable picture from a concert where they performed with Strings

Popular Indian band Euphoria recently shared their memories their tour to Pakistan and penned an emotional note for band Strings.



The ever-classic bands have performed several times together onstage for a massive crowd of music lovers.

Despite escalating political tension between the two countries, love still prevails between the two music groups.

Taking to social media, the band wrote, "I believe friendships are made in heaven and can’t be controlled by governments, religions, faiths or countries."

Along with the note, the band posted Euphoria's lead vocalist Palash Sen’s picture with Strings’ Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia.

The note continued as Euphoria lauded the Pakistani musicians, "Here are my two awesome friends from Pakistan - Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia from the legendary band - Strings! I am inspired by them, I admire them, I adore them and I respect them, immensely. We have played countless gigs together, shared meals and cared about each other."

The classic song Maaeri creators continued to write, "When Euphoria toured Pakistan, they hosted a dinner for us attended by the entire Pakistan music industry, at Bilal’s home and it is a memory that will stay mehfuz (safe) with me forever. The love, the warmth and the affection we share knows no boundaries, borders or hatred. We are friends, we are brothers and we’ll always be!"