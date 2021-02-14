Dia Mirza gears up for an ‘intimate wedding ceremony Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Dia Mirza is all ready to get married to Indian entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza gears up for an ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony

Bollywood actress, Dia Mirza will reportedly be getting married to Vaibhav Rekhi tomorrow in an intimate ceremony.

An Indian publication reported on the news and revealed that the former Miss Asia Pacific will tie the knot with Mumbai-based entrepreneur on 15th February, however, the actress herself still has not addressed the rumors.

According to the outlet, only close family members and friends have been invited to the wedding ceremony.

For those unaware, Mirza was previously married to Sahil Sangha and got separated in 2019. While talking about her split from husband, she once said, “I derived strength from my parents’ separation 34 years ago. I told myself that if I could handle it at four-and-a-half, there’s no reason why, at 37, I wouldn’t be able to”.

“Men and women hesitate to take certain decisions because they’re afraid, you have to find the courage to believe that this too shall pass,” she added.