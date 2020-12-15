Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed slam opposition for holding rallies amid pandemic Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane criticized Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for ignoring COVID guidelines

Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed slam opposition for holding rallies amid pandemic

On Sunday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held a public rally amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic and many celebrities called them out for ignoring the COVID-19 guidelines including Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane.

Farhan and Urwa took to twitter to condemn the rally held by opposition as the coronavirus continue to rise in Pakistan.

“If according to Pml N jalsas are harmless and it doesnt spread the virus , why are their restrictions on concerts , weddings and cinemas ? Could you WaseemBadami please ask the authorities, because a lot of people are suffering due to this. sayedzbukhari ImranKhanPTI [sic]” the singer tweeted.

The 29-year-old actress tweeted “They could have saved their tiny little fraction of support left in Pakistan only if they weren’t using a world pandemic into their personal benefits.This only projects how power & money is all they think about while humanity is at further risk in this world crisis!”.



