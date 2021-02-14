Dilip Kumars nephew details his wish for Peshawar ancestral house Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fuad Ishaque details the actor's biggest wish regarding ancestral house in Peshawar

Dilip Kumar’s nephew details his wish for Peshawar ancestral house

Renowned Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar’s nephew, Fuad Ishaque, claims the actor reportedly wanted to give his ancestral house in Peshawar to the residents of the city as a present.

Ishaque also stated that he has legal power of attorney for the actor’s house in Peshawar and tha it was drafted by the legendary actor in 2012.

Moreover, last year in September, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced that Kumar’s property in Peshawar would be bought and restored by the KP government.

The actor was delighted to hear the news and took to twitter to express his excitement and also asked fans in Peshawar to share pictures of his property.



