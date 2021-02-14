ACFs Ayesha Chundrigar addresses dog culling in Karachi Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Ayesha Chundrigar of ACF addressed the ongoing merciless culling practices for dogs in Karachi

ACF’s Ayesha Chundrigar addresses dog culling in Karachi

Ayesha Chundrigar of ACF talked about the ongoing dog culling in Karachi, she said it is bad and an inhumane idea to control the dog population.

ACF asked Cantonment Board Clifton to investigate the matter and take measures to prevent it from happening again. She also said that killing that is a violation of animal rights and it’s pointless to kill them as majority of the dogs are vaccinated or neutered.

ACF said, “I strongly, with all of my heart, condemn the senseless, brutal murder of stray dogs in Karachi that’s taking place. These are people’s pets and neighbourhood dogs that are vaccinated and neutered. Stray dogs are not vicious as they are made out to be”.

“Dogs, like any living being, will simply react to the way they are being treated. The fact that people think murder is a solution when there are proven humane methods to manage dog population control is evidence that they are not killing dogs because they are a threat, they are simply killing because they want to kill. All life is sacred. No one has a right to take away innocent life” she added.

Moreover, Chundrigar suggested that the right way to control population of dogs is to get them neutered and vaccinated for rabies.