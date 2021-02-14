Ali Hamzas releases symbolic soulful track ‘Sarbuland for his daughter Web Desk | February 14, 2021 Ali Hamza is proud to be a girl dad and his latest song ‘Sarbuland’ showcases his love for his daughters

On Friday, Pakistani songwriter and singer Ali Hamza released a song titled Sarbulanddedication to his daughter.

For those unversed, Hamza’s first child is a boy but he says his daughter’s love is unmatched. The singer said, “I felt ten feet high when my daughter was born and today I feel I’ve added to that by creating something for all the women of this nation”.

The new song is about empowering and enabling girls and also stresses on the significance of encouraging them to do better and achieve more.

Before releasing the song, Hamza had said “I want to dedicate this entire month to our wonderful daughters. May we raise strong daughters, enable them and give them wings so they can fly like they deserve to!!”

The lyrics of the soulful song are written by Irfan Ahmed Urfi and its thought-provoking song is beautifully sung by Ali Hamza.

Listen to the song below:







