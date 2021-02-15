‘Pawri ho rai hai girl Dananeer opens up about her overnight internet fame Web Desk | February 15, 2021 ‘Pawri ho rai hai’ girl Dananeer opens up about her overnight internet fame

Viral meme ‘Pawri ho rai hai’ girl Dananeer opens up about her overnight internet fame

For the past couple of days, a video of a girl with fake English accent, enjoying her ‘pawri' with her friends in the northern areas of Pakistan has taken the internet by storm. A wave of memes and hilarious responses have been recorded by all the over the world.

Not only the netizens but famous celebrities were also seen recreating their own version of ‘pawri ho rahi hai.’ Recently, the famous girl behind the viral video, has finally come forward to express her excitement over the internet fame.





In an online chat session with Irfanistan, the ‘Pawri ho rahi hai’ girl, who’s real name is Dananeer began by saying that “When I uploaded this video I had no idea it would blow up this way. I only had one intention behind it all and that was to make people have fun, laugh and have fun.”

Dananeer, herself is a social media influencer. She has about 185K followers on Instagram. She further said that, “I had not planned anything, it’s just that me and my friends had gone to Nathia Gali for some banter with music and had some fun. At that time I just pulled out my phone, made a video and the rest is in front of you.”





For Dananeer, the response for the video is massive and totally unexpected. "The response has been so overwhelmingly positive and have been coming from every corner of the country. The recreations are so endearing and creative that I love them all.” Plus “We all have to admit that Pakistani’s are very creative when it comes to memes and meme culture.”

She also revealed that after the video went viral, her mother has been excited seeing all the reactions and recreated versions of the video by so many celebrities.

She concluded the video with the statement that, “During a time like this, when the world is filled with tension and polarization, my video has come in like a breath of fresh air and I’m really really happy.”