PM Imran Khan shares memorable picture from England tour of ‘87 Web Desk | February 15, 2021 PM Imran Khan shares memorable picture from England tour in ‘87 in Old Time Photos album

PM Imran Khan shares memorable picture from England tour in ‘87

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been keeping his social networking platforms quite active for his followers all over the world. He has maintained a tradition of sharing some iconic throwback pictures from the past every few days.

The cricketer-turned-politician Khan has recently uploaded a picture that took his followers back to the golden days of his cricketing career.

On Sunday, PM Khan shared the nostalgic ‘Old Time Photos’ picture of the Pakistan cricket team's 1987 tour to England. The photo taken more than three decades ago, when the team won a five-match Test series against England.





The 1987 England tour was the first time that Pakistan won a Test series in England against England. In the cricket history, it is also the only innings in Test match history where the Green Shirts scored 708 without a wide ball.

Earlier, he also uploaded his picture taken in ’84, in which, he can be seen attending a press conference.







