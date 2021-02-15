Shoaib Malik spills tips for successful marriage, reveals how Sania Mirza once criticized his looks Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Shoaib Malik says wives and girlfriends never compromises on man's looks

Pakistan cricket team’s former captain Shoaib Malik recently shared some useful tips for a successful marriage in a candid conversation. The skipper revealed his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, once criticized his looks.

Malik, who was the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket, added that he started being extra conscious about his looks after his wife’s comments.

While speaking at an event in Karachi, Malik recalled how Mirza once commented on his tanned complexion when he went home after playing cricket. "After her comments, I stood in front of the mirror and realized that she was right about my tanned complexion.”

Malik opined that he has been married to Mirza for the last 11 years, with his experience he said that a man's wife or girlfriend can compromise on everything, but they don't when it comes to looks.

He has learned that a wife always looks for certain qualities in her husband. "A man should have hair on his head and be fair in complexion [in order to please his wife]" the former captain said.

He also said that "wives or girlfriends would compromise on many things, even when their significant others forget their birthdays."

"I sometimes forget Sania's birthday and she forgives me," he said. "But when it comes to looks, wives do not compromise."

The couple tied the knot in year 2010 and have a 2-year-old son Izhaan Mirza Malik.