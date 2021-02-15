In pictures: Pakistani stars spotted celebrating Valentines Day Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Pakistani celebrities celebrated Valentine’s Day

The day to express love was celebrated by Pakistani celebrities as well and they took the opportunity to spend it with their loved ones.





Pakistan showbiz’s beloved couple actors Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan shared their romantic moments on Valentine’s Day. The couple took to their Instagram handles to share their beautiful snaps. Aiman shared a bunch of PDA-filled pictures and captioned, “To love is to live and to live is to love. Fill your life with abundance of love, cherish every moment. And keep living, because life needs to be celebrated! Happy Valentine’s Day.”





Muneeb also shared pictures from their intimate vacations as they celebrated their day of love together.





Actress Minal Khan got engaged to Ahsan Mohsin Akram and also shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. While celebrating Valentine’s Day, she wrote, “Love is in the air. Simple and Sweet.” The couple has officially announced their relationship in latest Instagram post.





Pakistani actor Shahroze Sabzwari also celebrated the day of love as he surprised his wife Sadaf Kanwal with a beautiful bouquet of red roses.

Singer Haroon Shahid also took to his social media account. He wished his beautiful wife on Valentine’s Day. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my beautiful wife. May everyday be a day full of love,” he wrote along with the pictures of two sharing their memorable moment.







