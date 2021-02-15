Nick Jonas sends roses and posts heartfelt note for wife Priyanka Chopra on Valentines Day Web Desk | February 15, 2021 With roses and love, Nick Jonas posts heartfelt note for wife Priyanka Chopra on Valentine’s Day

On 14th February, the world celebrated the day of love, Valentine's Day on Sunday. With roses and hearts and painting everything in color of love, everyone showered love on their partners and loved ones.

Bollywood stars also showed the spirit to celebrate the beautiful colors of the festival. Global icon Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and her husband and singer Nick Jonas also celebrated the day of love in their own ways.





The love birds, who are continents apart on the occasion, sent their heartiest wishes to each other. Popular American singer Jonas took the romance on another higher level as he sent his wife PeeCee an adorable gesture of love and sent her a bunch of roses all the way to the UK.





He also shared a beautiful throwback photo with wife on his social media. Along with the picture, he penned his heart out in an adorable note. He wrote, "Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back."





The White Tiger actress has been busy in UK for the promotions of her memoir, Unfinishedand also for the shooting of her series Citadel with Richard Madden. While, Jonas is in Los Angeles, filming The Voice.