Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram engaged on Valentines Day Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Actress Minal Khan got engaged to beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Valentine’s Day

On Sunday, Pakistani actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took to Instagram, to surprise fans with a photo of Minal Khan wearing a beautiful ring on her left hand.

Many followers congratulated the couple on the post.

Fans of both the actors were delighted to learn that they are now engaged and wished them on the happy occasion.

Ikram captioned the photo as “Happy Valentine’s Day!”





Moreover, Khan also posted an adorable photo with fiancé Mohsin and wrote a caption alongside that read as, “Love is in the air Simple and sweet”.

The pair confirmed their relationship on Khan’s 22nd birthday in November.

After Ikram’s post, many celebrities along with followers sent their love to the newly-engaged couple.

Minal’s twin sister, Aiman Khan is married to actor Muneeb Butt and have a daughter together named Amal.