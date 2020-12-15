Remembering Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 96th birthday Web Desk | December 15, 2020 Kapoors and other celebrities remembered Raj Kapoor on 96th birth anniversary with heartwarming tributes

Remembering Raj Kapoor on what would have been his 96th birthday

It was Raj Kapoor’s 96th birth anniversary on the 14th December, many celebrities including the Kapoors took to social media as they honored him.

The celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Dharmendra and Riddhima Kapoor shared throwback pictures of Raj Kapoor and wrote emotional messages.

Raj Kapoor was a legend who knew how to combine commercialism with art. Neetu Singh took to Instagram and shared a photo with Rishi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor. She wrote a caption alongside the snap that read as “Remember n miss both of them !!!”





Karisma also shared a throwback picture with grandfather captioning, “So many learning’s from my Dadaji.. remembering you on ur birthday.. #grandpalove #legend”.





One of Raj’s closest friend Dharmendra wrote on Instgram as he shared a picture with the legend, “Raj Sahab , today is your birthday Anniversary. We miss you sir . You will always be remembered with great love and respect Folded hands”.







