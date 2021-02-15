Priyanka Chopra opens up about favoritism in Bollywood Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Priyanka Chopra says that favoritism in Bollywood doesn’t give equal opportunity to everyone

Priyanka Chopra appeared on A Little Late with Lilly Singh and talked about favoritism and nepotism in Bollywood.

Chopra confessed that she has struggled in her career because of favoritism.

She stated, “Yeah, actually, I have written about it in my book quite a bit. The terrible thing about nepotism is…It's okay, everyone wants to take care of their families, right? We all want to take care of our friends and families, create opportunities. I want to do it”.



The 38-year-old added, “I think for people who have a large table, wouldn't it be better if we just start extending the table instead of just monopolising it? That’s kind of the thing about favouritism. It lacks giving other people the opportunity to also have a seat at the table”.