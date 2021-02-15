Aiman Khan gets candid about off-screen life Web Desk | February 15, 2021 Aiman Khan opened up about married life with Muneeb Butt

Pakistani actors, Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan appeared on a talk show and discussed about their off-screen lives, their daughter and relationships.

The host asked the pair about the way women are portrayed in Pakistani TV serials, Butt responded and said, “People say that males are more dominant in our society but let me tell you, in the cities, women are more dominant, especially in the matters of the house. You can’t dictate your wife at home. That’s her department”.

“Every innocent married man is afraid of his wife” he joked. While Khan assured and stated ,“He loves cooking. Sometimes when I’m tired he makes me food, irrespective of whether it’s 4 in the morning. He will go and fry an omelet for me. Recently he made me salmonella as well, it was really good”.

Muneed quipped, “Whatever she makes I just close my eyes and eat it”.

While talking about motherhood, the 22-year-old said, “Whenever I’m tired or not feeling well, Muneeb helps with Amal. I just think kids shouldn’t be over-pampered. Parents these days, especially mothers, pamper their kids so much that they grow up becoming sensitive when that attention is taken away. Children grow stronger when they have a rough and tough upbringing”.

She added, “But if Amal hurts herself, I feel like I’ve hurt myself too. If she cries I start crying too. I’m just a very emotional person”.

The duo also revealed that they share opinions about each other’s performances, Muneeb said, “I think Aiman is my biggest critic. I just feel that works you know, that’s how I improved. In my case, my mom would tell me if my expressions or acting looked unreal, so I do it right the next time”.

The Baandi star also made it clear that her Instagram followers are organic, she said, “My Instagram following is 100% organic, I don’t know why people even question that. I joined Instagram when there were very few people on the app. And my followers grew progressively. I have never planned my content. There are times when I don’t even have pictures to post. I just post when I have something and that works for me”.