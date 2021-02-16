Kareena Kapoor rejected Ram Leela days before rolling: Its all about the mood Web Desk | February 16, 2021 'There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong,' says Kareena

Kareena Kapoor has 'no regrets' for her film choices.

For those who are unaware, Bollywood's Bebo was the first choice for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. The actress, who signed the contract, left the film 10 days before shooting.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in 2013, Kareena Kapoor candidly confessed of 'changing her mind' to instead go for Gori Tere Pyar Mein opposite Imran Khan.

"I confess that I’m mad. There have been times when I’ve signed a film and then felt it was wrong. Yes, I was supposed to do Ram-Leela but I changed my mind. I decided to do Gori… instead."

Kareena went on to explain that her choice of films greatly depends on her mood and she has no regrets of giving upRam-Leela.

"With me, it’s all about the mood. There are no regrets, I’ve worked with some really good directors. I’ve missed the chance to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But there’s always a next time. I'm the only actress who can boast of giving films to other actresses,” she continued.

Kareena's role was then passed onto Deepika Padukone. The movie turned out to be a blockbuster and the rest is history.

According to sources, Deepika fell in love with her future husband, Ranveer Singh, on the sets of the very same film.