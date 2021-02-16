Rakhi Sawant writes email to God, prays to win Big Boss 14: Watch here Web Desk | February 16, 2021 'Dear God, please ensure that I progress into the finale week,' types Rakhi

Rakhi Sawant is back with another amusing video.

The Bollywood star, who is currently contesting on Big Boss 14, has reached the season finale amongst four others.

Now in a recent promo, the reality TV star is seen looking at the sky, conversing with God to atleast have her win the runner-up position.

"Make me the second runner-up at least, I don't care who wins. You must be thinking I'm becoming more shameless, but if you were in my place, what would you have done?" she said.

Caught on the camera, Rakhi then when on to write an email to God in order to negotiate for her win.

"Dear God, please ensure that I progress into the finale week, and at the very least secure a runner-up position. Thank you for supporting me so far, thank you to the audience for supporting me. I hope my email finds you well, regards, please reply."



