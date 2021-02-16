Hareem Shah gives a glimpse of her life in web series Raaz: Watch trailer Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Written by Mansoor Saeed, the series is helmed under Asad Ali Zaidi

Pakistan's favorite TikTok star, Hareem Shah, is all set to enter in to the world of acting.

Shah has announced a web series based on her life, titled Raaz.

The show, which will stream on UrduFlix from February 26, details the internet sensation's journey towards fame and the drawbacks that came with it.

Written by Mansoor Saeed, the series is helmed under Asad Ali Zaidi.

In one of the scenes of the trailer, audiences can see Hareem's friend speaking to her for her life choices.

"You're not crazy, you're different. And people who are different, they do things," says Shah's friend.

