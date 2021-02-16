#PawriHoraiHai: Inside Dananeer Mobeens Pawri life Web Desk | February 16, 2021

We all know Dananeer Mobeen as the very famous 'Pawri' girl.

The 19-year-old broke all records with her viral clip of impersonating 'borgors' on her trip to Northern Areas of Pakistan.

Not to forget, the young artist's fame moved across borders and generated a lot of frenzy in the Indian media too.

While all of you know about the video, let's dive deeper into who actually Dananeer is.

Dananeer is an influencer on Instagram who avidly talks about topics ranging from fashion to makeup trends to mental health issues that are prevalent amongst the youth.

Peshawar's young bombshell is also fond of singing and loves to try her hand on the canvas. According to sources, she is a die-hard fan of KFC and hates people who chew loudly.

Also called Geena by her loved ones, Dananeer says that she was completely swept of her feet over the success of her video.

“I am so grateful that I was able to bring a smile to the faces of my large family of followers”.



“Very overwhelmed right now..it’s crazy…I am so happy that you are enjoying this video so so much,” Mobeen said in a video message through her Instagram account.