Excitement is high as PCB announces stars line up for PSL 6 opening ceremony Web Desk | February 16, 2021 PCB announces stars line up for PSL 6 Opening Ceremony

Excitement is high as PCB announces stars line up for PSL 6 Opening Ceremony

Pakistanis have great passion for cricket and music. With the upcoming sixth installment of Pakistan’s biggest international cricket tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL) the excitement is surely be on another level.

After releasing the upbeat anthem for the year, on Sunday the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has PSL has announced the glamorous lineup of celebrities and stars for its opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony will be held on February 20th and the star singers of PSL 6 anthem Groove Mera, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners, will perform on the big stage.

Taking to the official Twitter handle, PSL announced, "Ab dekha ga crowd GROOVE MERA TV PE! Announcing the PSL 6's fantastic opening ceremony lineup: Atif Aslam, Imran Khan, Humaima Malick and our Groove Mera superstars, Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners!"

Not only the anthem singers but other stars in the lineup are also ready to set the stage on fire including Atif Aslam, rap artist Imran Khan and Humaima Malick.

On Twitter, netizens have also expressed their excitement for all the performances.

The reports have further confirmed that the opening ceremony will be held in Istanbul, Turkey. The opening ceremony performers have started to reach the country for rehearsals for the show as well. The recorded ceremony will be aired on television screens on February 20, sources confirmed.