Abrar Ul Haq vows to fulfil Ali Sadparas dream of building a school in his village Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Abrar Ul Haq announces to build school in Ali Sadpara's village

Pakistan’s prominent singer and politician Abrar Ul Haq has recently announced his decision to build a school in the village of national hero, mountaineer Ali Sadpara.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader has decided to honor the missing the mountaineer and promised to fulfil his dream of building a school in his village Sadpara, Skardu.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Billo singer said, “I have just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after his mission. Therefore, we have decided to fulfil his dream and a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory.”

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder further said that he will build the school along with his brother Maj (retd) Israrul Haq on behalf of Sahara for Life Trust.

Mountain climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara went missing while trying to summit the K2 in with two fellow climbers earlier this month. Sadpara and John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo from Chile were last seen near the Bottleneck area of K2.