Mahira Khan wants to keep her relationship private with Salim Karim

One of Pakistan’s most successful, talented and beloved actresses, Mahira Khan has recently confirmed her relationship status. The Raees starlet has revealed that she has been in a relationship with Salim Karim.

Recently, the Bin Roye star appeared in a chat show Ghabrana Mana Hai. While carrying her ever so humble and charming personality, she was asked by the show host and writer Vasay Chaudhry about the major revelation made about her relationship.

During the lockdown, while in a live chat session with prominent designer and host Hassan Shehryar Yasin aka HSY, Khan had revealed that she isn't single anymore.

Mahira Khan & Salim Karim

In the interview, Chaudhary candidly asked Khan that why did she choose live chat with HSY to share the big news about her relationship with Karim. To which, she replied, “To be very honest I didn’t choose him or anyone else. I don’t wanna talk about my personal life at all. But because Sheru [HSY] knew him and I said I don’t want to talk about it, but as we proceeded the name slipped out of his mouth.”

She was also asked that why she didn’t deny it at the spot and she answered that, “I am not someone who is going to deny something which is the truth."

The Humsafar famed actress further claimed that she wants her private matters to remain private in the future, and thus will be keeping personal concerns confidential, something she already practices for her own peace of mind.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has completed shoot for her upcoming film Neelofar and she has been excitedly working on her next project as a producer title, Barwaan Khiladi.