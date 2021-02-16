Sanam Jung twins with daughter Alaya in latest adorable pictures Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Sanam Jung shares pictures with daughter Alaya, twining in similar outfits in latest pictures

Pakistani actress and morning show host Sanam Jung is one of the most loved and praised actresses of the town. She has delivered outstanding acting in several hit drama serials including, Dil e Muztar, Muhabbat Subh Ka Sitara and Mere Hamdam Mere Dost.

The actress has recently shared some very adorable and cute pictures with her daughter Alaya Jafri. The cutest mother-daughter duo looked super stunning as they donned similar outfits and looked alike hairstyle as well in the latest pictures.





She also added a loving caption along with the pictures, "Love you with every beat of my heart."

Jung, who is currently ruling the TV screens with her latest drama serial Qarar, got married in 2015 to Qassam Jafery. They welcomed their cute girl in year 2016.





Earlier, the divorce rumors of the couple were making rounds on the internet. However, later, the famed morning show host had denied all the rumors of her separation from her husband. She also had posted a selfie with hubby and cleared the air.







