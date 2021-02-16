Pakistani student Zara Naeem Dar tops ACCA exam worldwide Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Zara Naeem Dar is a Pakistani student who got the highest marks in ACCA exam worldwide

Pakistani student Zara Naeem Dar has scored the highest marks in her ACCA examination worldwide. She has also been declared as the global prize-winner after topping the exam.

While speaking to Geo Pakistan, Dar revealed that she just worked really hard for the exam but did not take any special classes for it.

Zara also told that in order to ace Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) exam or any tough test, one needs to study with focus.

The topper was also praised by Federal Information Minister of Pakistani, Shibli Faraz. He said, “Zara Naeem Dar has become the pride of the nation by topping the ACCA exams across the world.”

Moreover, Dar gave credits for her success to her father. She stated, “My father is a true role model for me. I grew up seeing him reaching great heights in his military service that always inspired me to follow in his footsteps.”

“Seeing his gold medal that he was awarded his MBA made me challenge myself to live up to his legacy by dedicating myself fully to my studies,” she continued.

She further added, “ACCA was a natural choice for me. Most military families move every few years, so I always knew I needed a qualification that ensures flexibility and offers global mobility. With over 527,000 students in nearly 179 countries studying and sitting the same exams, ACCA is the best option for those who wish to go places.”