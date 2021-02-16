Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood, expresses his gratitude to fans Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan marks 52nd years in the Indian film industry, thanks his fans for love

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has entertained the audiences for decades. The superstar has delivered iconic performances in hits of the time. He has successfully completed his 52 years in the film industry today.

Known as one of the greatest actors of the Indian cinema, BigB celebrated more than half of a century of ruling the big screen and TV with his unique style.

From the time of his title of ‘angry young man’ in the industry to become the most humble actor, he has given the industry the best of entertainment in all most every genre of films. As the legendary star marked his 52 years in his film journey, he took the moment to thank his fans and expressed his gratitude in an emotional post he shared on his social media account.

Taking to Twitter, the Shahenshah of Bollywood, 77, shared throwback pictures of him and reshared a fan’s wish on completing 52 years, he wrote, penned "Aaj hi ke din film industry mein pravesh kiya tha..[On this very same day, I stepped in the film industry]."

The Piku actor also shared his debut date which was 15th February 1969, along with a collage of monochromatic pictures of him, from his career’s early days and another his recent picture. His millions of fans congratulated him on achieving the remarkable milestone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Badla actor who was last seen on-screen in Gulabo Sitabo, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.