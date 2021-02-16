Ammara Hikmat in awe of Punjabi dialects richness from ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Ammara Hikmat highlighted importance of Punjabi language and urged people to embrace it

On Monday, Pakistani filmmaker, Ammara Hikmat took to Instagram and shared that she learnt about richness of Punjabi language from upcoming film The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Hikmat also mentioned that she is a Pashtun herself and does not understand why Punjabi people don’t embrace their language.

The Legend of Maula Jatt is produced by Hikmat and has been in works since last five years and it is based on 1979 Punjabi classic. However, it is not known when the upcoming film will hit the big screens.

Ammara on her Instagram story wrote, “Being from a Pashtun background, I can’t relate to why Punjabis don’t own their language proudly and pass it on to the next generations.”

She went on, “It has been reduced to a language only spoken to communicate with domestic help. I hope all Punjabis do know that being multilingual is ‘cool,’ way cooler than raising kids who can only speak the third mostly and widely-used English.”

She concluded “Not even Urdu? You are denying your next generation not only diversity but a chance to inherit one of the most widely spoken languages in the world. The language is poetry; a cultural treasure, i.e. Punjabi.”

The cast of the upcoming film includes, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, Resham, Mahira Khan and Gohar Rasheed.