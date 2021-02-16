Naumaan Ijaz says ‘No one should harass anyone Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Naumaan Ijaz said ‘false allegations of harassment’ should be treated as a crime

Renowned Pakistani actor Naumaan Ijaz appeared in an interview and shared his thoughts about false accusations of harassment and its impact.

Ijaz also talked about how some people misuse the #MeToo movement for their own benefit. He said, “Controversies are not created from our side they are created [by other people], for [their own] personal interests.”

He went on, “The problem we have here is that sometimes someone says something in a different state of mind and we don’t understand the context and we just cherry-pick.”

He added, “Whenever we accuse someone we do not realise the impact that accusation will have on that person, and their family”.

“No one has tried to sabotage the #MeToo movement. No one should [be allowed to] harass anyone. There should be a punishment for it [harassment],” the 56-year-old actor further added.

The Ghamand star questioned, “But who will decide if it actually happened [the harassment]?”

“We have black sheeps in our society who manipulate right things in a wrong way. [We are] just pointing out that this can also happen [false accusations of harassment]. So before punishing anyone, it is better to investigate and verify,” he said.

He suggested, “Iss play se to mere khayal mein hakoomat ko yeh faisla karna chaheeye kay iss mulk me jhoota ilzam lagani ki bhi koi saza honi chaheeye (The government should consider making false accusations of harassment a crime in the country)”.