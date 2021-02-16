Mahira Khan to be Peshawar Zalmis brand ambassador instead of Esra Bilgic Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Fans wants to know why Mahira Khan has been appointed as Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador instead of Esra Bilgic

Previously, chairman of Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi was dropping hints and teasing fans about a collaboration with the famous Turkish actress Esra Bilgic from Ertugrul. However, he took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that Pakistani actress Mahira Khan would be representing the team.

This will be the third time for Khan to represent Peshawar Zalmi. She was the brand ambassador of the team in season three and four as well.

Afridi tweeted, “PLEASURE TO ANNOUNCE TheMahiraKhanAS PeshawarZalmi’s BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR PSL 6”.

In a statement, Afridi also said, “Glad to announce Mahira Khan as Peshawar Zalmi Ambassador for the third time, it's a hat trick of the winning partnership.”

Adding, “Mahira Khan is one of the biggest showbiz stars of Pakistan and we are thrilled to have her for PSL 6,. She was with Zalmi in seasons three and four too and I hope this will continue in the coming years.”

Moreover, a source told a publication that nothing has been finalized with Esra, but “final outcome is expected in a few days”.