Kangana Ranaut pokes fun at Hrithik Roshan after case transfer

On Monday, Kangana Ranaut took to twitter to make a sarcastic comment after hearing the news that Hrithik Roshan’s FIR from year 2016 has been transferred to Crime Intelligence Unit from Cyber Cell.

Hrithik in the FIR alleged Ranaut for sending hundreds of emails to him during the year 2013 and 2014.

“His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?” the 33-year-old actress tweeted.

In 2016,Roshan filed a case against Kangana, in which he demanded her to make an apology for ‘silly ex’ comment that ruined his reputation.