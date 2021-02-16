Fawad Khan looks dreamy in latest photoshoot Web Desk | February 16, 2021 Fawad Khan looked absolutely handsome in latest photoshoot with model Kiran Malik

Fawad Khan looks dreamy in latest photoshoot

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan took to Instagram and shared an exquisite picture from a latest photoshoot with model Kiran Malik.

Khan is one of the nation’s best and most favorite artists, he gained popularity after doing powerful roles in hit dramas including Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar.

In the picture, Khan looks nothing than regal in an elegant white attire.

The sizzling photoshoot which Khan and Kiran did for his wife Sadaf Fawad’s clothing brand, seems to have taken over social media by storm.





Khan is known for the way he carries himself and his excellent acting skills.

Moreover, Fawad wrote a caption alongside the snap that read as, “a brand new venture”. The photoshoot was done for Sadaf’s new men’s collection ‘Hazure’.







