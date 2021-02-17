Hrithik Roshan struggled for 22 years to overcome his stammer: it was hell Web Desk | February 17, 2021 'The minute you start talking, you get stuck and you don't know why?' spoke Hrithik

Hrithik Roshan began his career with blockbusterKaho Na Pyar Hai(2000)at 26 and made his mark at the hearts and minds of people.

Be it his exceptional acting skills or his dapper dance moves, Hrithik became the 'it' actor of the Indian film industry in no time.

However, things were not always easy for Rakesh Roshan's son. Hrithik had his own share of struggle from a very young age.

Speaking to Farah Khan in 2012 for her showTere Mere Beach Mein, Hrithik revealed that he suffered from stammering for 22 years of his life.

Expressing his ordeal, the War actor compared his condition to being in hell.

"The minute you start talking, you get stuck and you don't know why? he began.

"Right from your toes to the ends of your hair strands, you are in complete shock. Your heart palpitates, you don't understand and you are aware of people looking at you. You can compare it to hell."







Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister, narrated his struggle of wanting to speak fluently in her blog in 2018.

"For 22 years I saw him do this. He would record his voice and play it back, again and again, day after day, year after year to know what words had to be worked upon and he would practice those over and over till he got it right," she wrote.

Sunaina explained how Hrithik was adamant to learn to talk properly.

"He had a small board up in his room with those Hindi words on it and would keep repeating them every chance he got. He looked like a person determined to learn how to talk without ever feeling like he was a victim. Sometimes, he would shout his lines out so loud that you could hear him from the street below the building. He was possessed by his will to succeed and He Did!" wrote Sunaina.



After 22 years of sheer struggle, Hrithik finally got his big break in Bollywood. The actor is currently working on the sets of Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.