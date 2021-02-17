Priyanka Chopra wanted to hold the record of worlds longest veil on her wedding day

Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in a big-fat indian wedding accompanying a christian ceremony in 2018.
The actress, who had friends from both Bollywood and Hollywood invited to her wedding, wore a 75 feet veil in the hope to make the record of 'world's longest veil'.
Speaking on Kyle and Jackie O show, Priyanka also joked about the neck cramp she later got from the weight of the dress.
"I still had a cramp on my neck from that one (dress) that evening," she said.
Priyanka then shared how she lost the competition to a woman who wore a veil as long as 15 football feet.
"If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman’s tulle – 15 football fields?" Priyanka added during the chat.
Priyanka added, "I googled it when we were having the conversation about my veil and I was like, ‘okay I’m out of this race. I’m not even going to try, as competitive as I am',” she quipped.
