Jhanvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao haunt fans in new horror-comedy Roohi: Watch trailer here Web Desk | February 17, 2021 The movie underwent a lot of title changes until it finally landed on Roohi

Jhanvi Kapoor has spooked her way into her fans' hearts.

The Dhadak actress has swept the audiences off their feet with the blockbuster trailer of her upcoming horror-comedy Roohi.

Also joined by the commendable comic-timing of Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, the movie is created by Maddock Films.

The trailer launched on Tuesday, depicts the story of a girl names Roohi, who is possessed by the spirit of a woman who wants to marry.

The movie was initially titled Roohi Afza which later changed to Roohi Afzana until the creators finally landed on naming it Roohi.

Take a look:



