Sajal Aly, Jemima Goldsmith send love from the sets of Whats Love Got To Do With It Web Desk | February 17, 2021 Both the beauties giving eachother side hugs as they posed in front of the camera

Sajal Aly, Jemima Goldsmith send love from the sets of 'What's Love Got To Do With It': See Photos

Sajal Aly has already begun shooting for Jemima Goldsmith's film and the two seem to share a great bond.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, Sajal Aly shared a loved-up picture with producer Jemima from the sets of What's Love Got To Do With It.

Fans could see both the beauties giving eachother side hugs as they posed in front of the camera.





At the same time, Jemima also shared an adorable picture with her lead actress in black. The producer-actor duo kept their makeup minimal complimenting their semi formal outfits.





As per reports, Sajal is currently in London and shooting for Jemima’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur.



The cast of film also includes, Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

Sajal Ali will reportedly essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's production.