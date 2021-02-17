Engin Altan cancels partnership with Pakistani company after disagreement Web Desk | February 17, 2021 'I have renounced the agreement with the Pakistani company,' reads a statement

Engin Altan, popularly knowns as Ertugrul Ghazi from Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has renounced his ambassadorship with a Pakistani company.

According to reports, the partnership was broken on the basis of lack of fulfillment of the terms of the agreement by the company owner.

The statement circulating on the internet and is reportedly issued by the Turkish actor reads: “I have renounced the agreement with the Pakistani company to be its brand ambassador.”

He has also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the owner.

Engin Altan visited Pakistan in December last year upon the invitation of a private company.