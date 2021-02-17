Priyanka Chopra hopes for harmony between India and Pakistan Web Desk | February 17, 2021 'She said she hoped the countries could share such warm exchanges always'

Priyanka Chopra wishes for greater peace between India and Pakistan.

The actress, who received backlash over her statement on the Balakot incident, has expressed positive sentiments towards Pakistanis in new interview.

Speaking to BBC correspondent Haroon Rashid, Priyanka Chopra recalled about a time when she had a pleasant exchange with a Pakistani British Airways agent, who helped her parents.

According to Priyanka, the exchange will always take up a huge part of her heart.

“She talks in her book about her hopes for harmony between India and Pakistan giving a lovely anecdote of how a Pakistani British Airways agent gave her parents a seat on a flight when they really needed it,” the journalist said underneath his Instagram post.



“She said she hoped the countries could share such warm exchanges always. And you’ll have to find out if I ask her more on her increasing public silence when the full interview releases,” Rashid added.

