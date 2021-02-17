Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome baby boy Web Desk | February 17, 2021 Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie welcome their first child, a baby boy

According to Page Six, Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. The pair was spotted in London together with their newborn.

On Tuesday, the couple was seen running errands, while their baby was strapped to 34-year-old’s chest.

However, the trio’s photos together soon went viral and took the social media by storm. Later, Harington’s representative confirmed to the outlet that the pair has been blessed with a baby boy and are “very, very happy!”

Last year in September, Harington and Leslie revealed that they will soon be welcoming their first child. The latter confirmed the good news while she showed off her bump during a photoshoot for a magazine.



