Mahira Khan gets candid about first venture into production Web Desk | February 17, 2021 Mahira Khan revealed wanting to produce small projects first

Famous Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan appeared in an interview with a publication and talked about turning producer with upcoming web-series Baarwan Khiladi.

Khan is known for her amazing performances in super hit Pakistani TV dramas. However, she recently stepped into filmmaking as she announced her first production venture.

The 36-year-old said, “I’ve always been inclined to getting behind the camera, always wanted to direct or produce”.

She continued, “It’s very small at the moment. I want to get my hands dirty with smaller projects first, make stories that get me excited”.





Khan was asked why she chose Tapmad to stream Baarwan Khiladi, to which she responded and said, “I wanted my first to be on a Pakistani platform. I would love to produce for Zee or Amazon or Netflix, but I also feel we need to empower our local OTT platforms. Hopefully, this will start a trend of local content being made for local online platforms”.

As per Mahira, the web-series is about failure, love, friendships, courage, unity and relationships.

The Humsafar star stated, “I have to admit — I’m not a sports fan at all, so I could have never imagined wanting to make my first series about that”.

“But when I heard the story and read the script, it got me excited. Also working with younger/newer people was something that I really wanted to do — be it the actors or the writer or the art director etc.” she added.

Cast of the series include Kinza Hashmi, Shahveer Jafry, Meer Yousuf, Danyal Zafar, Khaqan Shahnawaz and many more.