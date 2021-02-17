Cast of ‘Jalan to be seen in upcoming telefilm Web Desk | February 17, 2021 Cast of ‘Jalan’ will be seen together in an upcoming telefilm about the pandemic lockdown

After working together and making Jalan a hit, Emmad Irfani, Minal Khan and Syed Mohammad Ahmed have united again once again for an upcoming telefilm which will be about the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The telefilm is written by Mohammad Ahmed, produced by Fahad Mustafa’s Big Bang Entertainment and directed by Aabis Raza.

Moreover, Pakistani supermodel Sadaf Kanwal will also be joining the cast of the upcoming project.

Khan while talking to a publication about the telefilm said, “It’s about Covid and lockdown but it is not depressing. It’s a rom-com, romantic but filled with humour, and executed very well”.

The actress also added that the telefilm will focus on country’s social issues such as honor killing.

The shooting of the telefilm has been completed and it will be released soon.