Priyanka Chopra cant wait to on a double date with Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Priyanka also teased Ranveer on sending a customized Nutella Jar to 'jiju' Nick Jonas

Ranveer Singh recently invited Priyanka Chopra for a chat session after the success of her memoir Unfinished.

The duo, that has collaborated in a number of films earlier, sat together and discussed more on Priyanka's journey in writing her autobiography.

Amid all this, Priyanka and Ranveer, who have played siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do(2015) also discussed their spouses.

While Priyanka teased Ranveer on sending a customized Nutella Jar to 'jiju' Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh asked the Quantico star if she ever stole clothes from her husband.

Ranveer went down the memory lane and also recalled the time when he met Nick at the couple's reception in 2018. “Extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled together. He is a lot of fun," spoke Ranveer about Nick.

Priyanka then expressed her wish to go on a double date with Ranveer and his wife, actress Deepika Padukone. She said, "I can't wait for us to go on, like a double date together and just do something really fun."

Some of Ranveer and Priyanka's notable work includes, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gunday.